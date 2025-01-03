He Betis He has regretted throughout the season the criteria that the referees have been using and that on many occasions they understand that it has caused them clear sporting harm. The green and white club maintains, however, a fluid relationship with the Technical Committee of Referees who presides over the Sevillian Luis Medina Cantalejo. The former referee knows that he has quite a few detractors and now it has come to light an audio in which he criticizes the work of the referee team that directed the last Betis-Barcelonamatch in which Hansi Flickcoach of the Catalan team, ended up being expelled.

Muñiz Ruiz decided to point out penalty after Vitor Roque fell inside the Barcelona area after being hit by Frenkie de Jong. To make this determination, the referee counted on the help of Pizarro Gómez who, from the VOR room, invited his teammate to review the action in the VAR. However, he ruled out expelling the Dutch player, understanding that “it is not a reckless action.”

Hansi Flick protested vehemently after having seen how his team was penalized with a penalty and Muñiz Ruiz decided to expel him for «leave the technical area shouting and gesticulating, protesting one of my decisions» as reflected in the minutes. Now an audio of Medina Cantalejo criticizing the choice made by the main referee during a weekly seminar has been leaked.

«Making all kinds of gestures, atrocities and such and here We continue with the buddy in the locker room tunnel. Shaking hands, hugs, ‘you’re a crack’ or ‘you’re a beast’. And this week, I have to say, We have seen the expulsion of a coach… May God come and see it! We spend the entire season enduring complaints, making gestures, protests of all kinds… I repeat 10 meters from the technical area. Waving with your arms, throwing bottles, everything… and swallowing. AND Now it turns out that by not doing anything, no matter how much I’ve seen it and what’s up, damn it, damn it… You also have to have a little waist when these things happen.”can be heard in the audio broadcast by Jijantes.









Medina Cantalejo also added the following: «It is different if we know that a guy is causing problems every weekend, protesting everything and doing everything to us, because if one day I go too far, then he should shut up. Furthermore, last year or the year before, I don’t remember now, we put in place this verbal warning protocol, despite some insult or someone throwing a bottle at you or hitting you with a ball. Let’s go there, we warned it clearly verbally and everyone has already seen it. That the coach is still there protesting or that he wants to have the last word: pam, warning.But I repeat, we are going to try by all means to be a little more fair.. I’m not saying that anything has happened here in the vicinity, because calling you the son of such a half-centimeter, obviously you’re going out on the street, but there are expressions that are part of one’s own frustration. I don’t know, really, I think we have to look at this a little bit.