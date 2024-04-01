The actor Patricio Cabeut was denounced by his ex-wife Aurea Zapata, for alleged abuse against his two minor daughters, and the arrest warrant against him is leaked on several news portals

Last Friday, March 29, it was announced to the media that there was an arrest warrant against Patricio Cabezutwho has worked as a host on various television programs, including 'Hoy', on Televisa.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Patricio Cabezut and his ex-wife Aurea Zapata. Instagram photo @saleelsoltv

And this April 1, reporter Carlos Jiménez shares on his 'X' account the arrest warrant that was issued for the arrest of driver Patricio Cabezut, in which he writes:

“The arrest warrant against Patricio Cabezut for aggravated sexual abuse is the order with which a judge from the Mexico City Attorney General's Office orders the driver to be detained and imprisoned. He is accused of abusing his two daughters. It was released a week ago. Agents from the Mexico City Prosecutor's Office are looking for him to imprison him.”

Said arrest warrant was issued on March 25, 2024 and it is read that it is: “due to the possible commission of the acts that the law indicates as the crime of various aggravated sexual abuse, instructed against Patricio Cabezut.”

In an interview for the television program 'Sale el Sol', journalist Carlos Jiménez explains that Patricio Cabezut has been considered a fugitive from justice since last week, “It is an arrest warrant that was issued since last Monday, he is accused of sexual abuse against his two daughters, he will have to be detained.”

Patricio Cabezut. Instagram photo

Carlos Jiménez also mentions that Patricio Cabezut is wanted at several addresses, They have been following his car, his cell phone is off and he is literally running and hiding.

The problems for Patricio Cabezut They began during 2021, when he and Aurea Zapata ended their 10-year marriage amid rumors of alleged infidelity.

Aurea Zapata filed a complaint against Patricio Cabezut for domestic violence and, while investigations were being carried out, a judge filed a restraining order against him so that he would not approach their two daughters.

Patricio Cabezut was linked to the process and for about three years he has denied accusations against him for alleged immoral behavior with his daughters, he says that he is innocent and wants to resume his relationship as a father with his daughters.

Journalist Carlos Jiménez publishes an alleged arrest warrant against Patricio Cabezut. Photo Capture

Recently, Aurea Zapata publicly expressed that she was worried and on Instagram He expressed fear for his safety and that of his daughters, after a search of his house was authorized to 'recover' his daughters.

Patricio Cabezut is originally from Mexico CityIn his role as host he has participated in other television programs such as 'Tu casa Tv' and 'Panorama Deportivo', and as an actor in various soap operas, including 'Tormenta en el paraíso'.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news about celebrities on your cell phone