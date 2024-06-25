Jet Set Radio is one of SEGA’s most beloved properties. While we haven’t seen anything new in years, we know that a reboot is already on the way. However, this might not be the only project in the series in development, since a leak has revealed that Jet Set Radio would also have a remake.

Recently, Midori, an insider who was involved in her own scandal about her true identity a few days ago, revealed that SEGA is working on a remake of the first Jet Set Radiowhich has an updated visual style. At the moment only a 32-second trailer has been shared that shows us that development is still underway, and the project will still take a while to reach our hands.

The interesting, is that this remake will not replace the reboot of the series. Although details about the remake are scarce, beyond the fact that it will have an improved visual style, we do know that the reboot, which is part of SEGA’s Next Generation series, will offer us an open world to explore. For its part, the Japanese company has remained silent, and it is unknown what its plans are with Jet Set Radiobeyond what they have confirmed so far.

For now We can only wait to see what surprises the Jet Set Radio series has for us. On related topics, you can learn more about SEGA reboots here.

Author’s Note:

While I want to believe that a remake of the first Jet Set Radio is on the way, the work that has been presented to us doesn’t look like something SEGA would do. Also, having a reboot and a remake at the same time sounds a bit complicated. At the end of the day, this is still a possibility, but nothing is clear.

Via: IGN