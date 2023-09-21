Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodriguez They have been very splendid in sharing information about the conception, birth and the first days of life of their first son Leon. The Mexican singer and host have kept their fans excited with the revelations about the expected baby, although what they have kept to themselves is the face of their baby. However, now a surprise has emerged photo that could put León’s privacy at risk.

Through social networks there would have been filtered out the supposed first photograph of son’s face by Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez. It turns out that an image is circulating where Cynthia’s mother could be seen supposedly carrying León. The striking thing is that in the snapshot, shared by an entertainment influencer, the little boy’s face is not covered, contrary to what his parents have done since his birth (last August 3).

“They sent me a photo of Cynthia Rodríguez’s mother, Carlos Rivera’s mother-in-law, holding León. It was supposedly leaked by mistake and now they are desperately trying to delete it everywhere. He is very cute and looks very similar to Carlos Rivera,” was expressed in the publication made on the account @yosoy_viridiana_.

They leak an alleged photo of the face of the son of Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera; This is how they reacted

After the alleged photo that would reveal the lion faceson of Cynthia and Carlos have been reactions null by the former participants of the reality show ‘La Academia’. His mother has not made any posts on her Instagram profile, while the singer has limited himself to sharing details of his upcoming concerts.

They would leak a photo of the face of Cynthia and Carlos Rivera’s son/ Photo: Instagram

However, screenshots of an alleged conversation by Cynthia Rodríguez asking that the alleged leaked image of her baby not be shared are also circulating on social networks.

“I want to ask you a favor, as a mother, help me prevent my baby’s photo from going viral, for his safety. But it was not our decision to share it, especially for León’s safety,” reads an alleged message via Instagram that the former host of ‘Venga la Joy’ wrote.

Alleged messages from Cynthia asking that her baby’s photo not be circulated / Photo: Instagram.

In the leaked photograph, Cynthia Rodríguez’s mother is seen smiling, holding the baby in her arms who would look bigger than the month that the famous child would have. This has led users to speculate about the veracity of the image and question whether it really corresponds to a month and a half baby, as León should have been on the date the photo was taken.

Photo of León published by his parents when he was one month old / Photo: Instagram @carlosrivera

Uncertainty and doubt have marked the community’s reaction on social networks, generating conflicting opinions. While some express their discontent over the leak and the possible invasion of the minor’s privacy, others point out that it is a common occurrence and that the public should respect the parents’ decision about when to show the baby’s image.

It is worth mentioning that the authenticity of the image has not been confirmed officially, and there is a possibility that it is a digital edition or manipulation. Given the controversy, some fans have expressed their opinion on the importance of respecting the privacy of minors and not disseminating images without the consent of their parents.

