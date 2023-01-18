CDMX.- On the night of Tuesday, January 17, the social networks exploded in activity due to the alleged leak of an intimate video of the singer Ángela Aguilaralthough everything indicates that it is about a false trend.

A censored image circulated on Twitter with emojis of Ángela Aguilar allegedly lowering her blouse to show her breastswhich has a video clip according to users of the platform recently bought by Elon Reeve Musk.

We recommend you read:

Two other images of the young representative of the Aguilar dynasty were published in the application, although at least two of themIt seems they are editing old photographs of the young woman born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The controversy immediately brought to mind the personal photo leak where he appeared kissing whoever his sentimental partner was, René Humberto Lau Ibarra, “Gussy Lau”, who was 16 years older.

We recommend you read:

Some people on the internet speculate that the supposed video is part of the material that Ángela Aguilar sent or took with the composer, although everything indicates that it is a false trend created on Twitter.

The singer of hits such as ‘La Llorona’, ‘Qué Agonía’, ‘La Tequilera’ and many others, has not published anything about it on her personal social networks, only a couple of photographs in which she is seen with a cut and different hair color than presumed xxx leak.

She is Angela Aguilar

Ángela Aguilar is a young promise of Mexican music. The singer mesmerizes the public with her charisma and her prodigious voice. She is the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá, and comes from the famous Aguilar dynasty. She was born in Los Angeles, but has Mexican and American nationality.

Since she was a child, she accompanied her father on his concert tours and accompanied him on stage. In 2012, when she was 9 years old, she released the album Nueva Tradición together with her brother Leonardo. In March 2018, she released her first solo album, Primero soy mexicana, produced by her father.

Since then, the presentations and recognitions have not stopped. In 2020, she released a tribute album to Selena Quintanilla, titled Baila Esta Cumbia. And in 2021, she released her album Mexicana enamorado de ella, including the duet “Ella que te dio” with Jesse and Joy.

Angela has even inspired a doll. Her repertoire ranges from rancheras to cumbias, in obvious reverence to her family’s traditions. The young Mexican singer is one of the greatest promises of national music knowing that roots and traditions are essential, from a current and contemporary conception.

Latin music is dominating the world and Ángela Aguilar joins this conquest with her musical DNA and her own style and sound. With more than six million followers on her Instagram account (@angela_aguilar_), Ángela Aguilar is one of the most influential Mexican artists on social media.