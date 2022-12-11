The image of the former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, carrying the flag of his country, sitting and reading a speech from a few pages while his hands trembled was the beginning of a chaotic day. He is accused of attempting a coup by ordering the closure of Congress and the installation of an emergency government, hours before the Legislature voted on a motion to remove him from office.

His message did not find an echo in the institutions or armed forces of Peru. Instead, he was captured and made available to the Prosecutor’s Office while investigations for the crime of alleged rebellion are carried out.

Was he high while giving the speech?

Congressman and former Prime Minister Guido Bellido declared that former President Pedro Castillo is not aware of having read the message to the nation in which he ordered the closure of Congress and hinted that he may have been drugged to do so.

“He told me in his own words. I tell him ‘why did he do the reading?’ (of the decree that dissolved Congress) and he tells me that he does not remember, ”Bedillo told local media, after visiting Castillo in the center where he is detained.

🇵🇪 | The message of the communist Pedro Castillo: declares a curfew, establishes an “Exception Government”, dissolves Congress, the Judiciary, and the Army. He will govern exclusively through decrees. Imitating Maduro to perfection. absolute tyranny. pic.twitter.com/UZGg3YY9Eq —Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) December 7, 2022

“That is the president’s response and it must be respected. It is rare that a president, who was not going to be vacated (removed) due to lack of votes, ends up giving the arguments for his vacancy,” added the independent legislator, who resigned from the bench of Peru Libre, the party that led to the presidency. to Castillo in 2021.

“Castillo’s psychological state when reading the message to the nation shows that he was not within his powers, this makes it presume that he could have been induced, a toxicological test is urgent and the Public Ministry must access the security cameras of the Palace ”, he also wrote on his Twitter.

The version that Castillo acted under the influence of some substance was also mentioned by Guillermo Olivera, one of his lawyers.

“What I know is that when the former president read that message written by others, a few minutes before they gave him a drink, an alleged water and that after drinking the water he felt groggy,” he told local media.

Just at that moment, journalists questioned him and emphasized that his accusations were serious.. “Everyone has seen that he was reading shaky, and I hypothesize more, that he was also a little sedated,” replied the lawyer.

🇵🇪 | THE LATEST: Pedro Castillo’s lawyer denounces that the former president was given a drink and “felt dazed” and that is why he “read the speech” of the Coup d’état. pic.twitter.com/eI5TbeeJRP – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) December 9, 2022

‘Machiavellian Plan’: Castle

Pedro Castillo in his transfer to the detention center. Photo: Renato Pajuelo. EFE

Added to the complaints by the lawyer Olivera and former Prime Minister Bellido, Congressman Guillermo Bermejo Rojas released a letter that, according to him, Castillo gave him when he visited him at the police base where he is being held.

The former Peruvian president assures in the letter that “camouflaged doctors and a faceless prosecutor” came to his cell to take a blood sample without his consent. Since he refused, they returned the next day.

“I do not rule out that this Machiavellian plan is directed by Mrs. Prosecutor of the Nation, the president of Congress and Mrs. Dina Boluarte”, he concluded in the text that he signed.

According to information from the newspaper ‘El Comercio’, forensic doctors actually went to the detention center to carry out a toxicological chemical examination, as part of the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office. At the moment, no further details of the case have been revealed.

For her part, Dina Boluarte, who was Castillo’s vice president, became the president of Peru, as established by law. “The consolidation of democracy, the rule of law, the balance of powers and governability in the country is the essential line of my government,” she promised when she swore in the people who will make up her cabinet.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, swears in her prime minister, Pedro Miguel Ángulo Arana.

“I want to assure you that I have worked hard to form a ministerial cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation that is up to what the country requires. A government that works for economic reactivation and social justice, and guides us along the path of progress, ”he pointed out.

