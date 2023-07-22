Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for “The Marvels“, the sequel to “Captain Marvel” from 2019. The film will feature Larson in her enduring role as Carol Danvers, while Parris and Vellani will make their stage debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universereprising their respective roles as Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka ms marvel.

Expanding on the film’s first trailer, the latest teaser shows fans of Marvel what awaits them with this female-led supergroup. Carol, Monica, and Kamala are forced to team up when their powers become intertwined, switching places when their powers activate. Also shown is a better look at the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton as the villainous Dar-Benn, who is intent on destroying several worlds. Parris first appeared in the series Disney+ “WandaVisionplaying Monica, the daughter of Carol’s late friend Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch in “Captain Marvel“). Vellani starred in the series of Disney+ “ms marvel” as Kamala, the superfan of Captain Marvel.

“The Marvels” is the next installment of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universewhich began earlier this year with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and continued with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“.

Nia DaCosta directs “The Marvels“, which is scheduled to premiere on November 10. Check out the new trailer below.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I don’t know about you but I’m already tired of this, it’s not for me. I hope I’m not the only one and that the fans don’t get disappointed or that the quality of this kind of movies increases.