The president of Banco Provincia, Juan Cuattromo, announced that the Buenos Aires entity already has a funding of $ 6,000 million to finance agribusiness at the beginning of the new fine sowing season, with wheat and barley as protagonists of a campaign that is about to begin with an investment in the whole country of US $ 1,910 million.

At the national level, winter plantings promise by the end of the year 23 million tons worth US $ 3,790 million in exports, US $ 1,250 in tax collection and a gross product of US $ 4,570 million. And the province of Buenos has a leading role.

In this sense, the Province considered the drive from the countryside to the economy. “As the governor advanced Axel Kicillof, the public banks of Buenos Aires continue to increase their assistance to the productive sectors, in this case with a proposal to promote agricultural activity, one of the biggest boosters of the provincial economy”, Assured Cuattromo.

The new funding will allow the agribusiness sector to acquire inputs for dairy and beef cattle, with 0% rate and up to 270 days term through the Procampo Card, the financial assistance tool that has more than 150 supplier companies adhered.

According to data from the entity’s Agricultural Banking management, so far this year 4,257 purchasing operations have been carried out with the Procampo card for more than 4,160 million pesos.

Protagonism in the economy

They stressed that “the agricultural sector is one of the most dynamic in Banco Provincia’s loan placement scheme: Since the start of 2021, financing for more than 30 billion pesos has already been granted, which represents 58% of the total placed in the business segment “.

And they stated that “agricultural SMEs are the segment that receives the most assistance from Banco Provincia: they take almost 6 out of every 10 pesos intended for companies “.

Agribusiness even leads the RePyME program: the 38% Of the more than 106 billion granted since 2020, they were destined to finance Buenos Aires producers, especially through the discount lines for checks and working capital.

