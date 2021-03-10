Facebook announced worldwide the launch of a “lite” version of its Instagram image social network in 170 countries as part of its campaign to expand the platform in markets where internet access is not the same as in developed countries.

Instagram Lite is a “lighter” version of the popular application, but adapted for phones Android and it is likely to attract users in places with limited bandwidth or high data costs, especially in emerging countries.

“We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality, and reliable, no matter what device, platform and network people are on.”

Instagram, one of the “family” applications owned by Facebook, has more than 1 billion users worldwide and is especially popular with younger smartphone users in Brazil, the United States, and India.

This version only requires 2 megabytes (MB) compared to the 30 MB of conventional Instagram. Also, it works even on slower 2G networks, therefore customers from parts of India, Africa, Asia and Latin America, among which Argentina is confirmed, with older Internet infrastructures they will also be able to access the service.

“These are the markets where it is most needed,” said Tzach Hadar, Facebook’s director of product management in Tel Aviv, where the app was heavily developed.

The team “focused on what people value most, namely video and messaging, which are used more actively by remote residents than urbanites.”

“Both of these functionalities posed a huge challenge for the engineers. While the team wanted to preserve the beauty and artistry of Instagram design, they also had to be aware of how the app would work in a environment with poor connectivity and slower networks“, they assured.

The launch occurs at the height of social media boom, in which millions of people turned to the pandemic.

“Over the past year, Instagram has become a lifeline for many to connect with loved ones or find a little moment of inspiration, whether it’s a photo of a friend’s newborn or a video of puppies discovering snow,” They said from Mark Zuckerberg’s social network.

Facebook implemented several modifications in the engineering of its applications in recent months, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, despite going through a time of strong questioning from antitrust regulators and even calls to dismantle the California technology giant.

Tzach Hadar Director of product management for Facebook in Tel Aviv highlighted from Instagram Lite that “it uses much less data, so if you have a small data package you will not run out of it when you use the service.” And he added: “In any case, the objective is that we offer the same breadth of experience you get on Instagram“.

Hadar, who leads Facebook’s R&D in Israel, said the 170 countries do not represent a complete global launch, but “it is a step along the way.”

SL