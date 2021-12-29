The app, called PS5 Controller Trigger Test, is aimed at iPhone and iPad devices.

It is true that 2021 may not have been the year I expected Sony with PlayStation 5. Not because its success is not such, since it continues to sell all the machines that it puts on sale, but precisely there is the problem: the shortage of components is causing that there are few stocks in stores, so only the most attentive users are being able to enjoy the new generation.

These lucky ones have been able to see first-hand the benefits of the DualSense, the PS5 controller that surprised even before the hardware launch. In addition to its general vibration, it has a few adaptive triggers that can offer more or less resistance depending on what we are playing at any given time, as long as those responsible for the game have programmed what is necessary to make use of this function.

There are times when it is used more than others, but it has always been in the context of PlayStation 5, and in the rest of the devices in which it can be used it is something less common to see. Now a new app called PS5 Controller Trigger Test allows us to test different settings and effects of the DualSense on Apple devices.

It is available for iPhone and iPadOnce linked on iPhone or iPad, the app lets us test the vibration and feedback of the L2 and R2, adjusting the frequency with values ​​of the initial position and the resistance when we press them to obtain a totally specific experience and to our personal taste. Also, we can adjust other parameters such as battery life or changing the color of the controller’s light.

It is available on iOS at a price of 1.99 euros and its creator is Rihab mehboob (only 20 years old), so we invite you to try it if you are curious. The DualSense itself has received several new models recently along with the official Sony cases, although there are others alternative options. The last pro controller we saw this December sold out in just a few minutes, so we’ll have to wait and see how the other manufacturers surprise us.

