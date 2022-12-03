Dogs also need entertainment, and that is why a company decided to create Joipaw, a video game console designed for our canine friends.

It is still in development but what has been shown so far is promising. This consists of a device equipped with a touch screen, a support with adjustable height and a food dispenser.

Surely you may wonder what kind of games this platform includes. No, with this console it is not possible for the dogs to enjoy a game of call of duty or play Super Mario Bros. Actually the software that it includes are puzzles or puzzles.

We recommend: The 5 spiritual successors who managed to succeed.

This is where the touch screen comes into play, since through this a dog can interact. Among the video games that it includes is the classic Whack-A-Mole, or that of a kind of porcupine that crosses the screen from one side to the other.

Font: Joipaw.

In this video game console, dogs play using their nose with which they touch the screen. The one who, depending on their performance, offers them a little food is stimulating and encourages them to play.

It may not be as dynamic as throwing a branch for them to bring or throwing a frisbee at them, but they will surely have a fun time with Joipaw. We just hope it is very durable to withstand these animals.

What is the purpose of a video game console for dogs?

Dersim Avdar, who is the co-founder of Joipaw, explained the reasons for creating a video game console for dogs. In their statements Through the company’s blog, he mentions that one of them is to improve both his mental and physical health.

According to Avdar the company ‘offers a holistic approach to preventative canine health care’. This is achieved with both cognitive and physical stimulation thanks to this system.

Font: Joipaw.

This creative highlights that Joipaw is ‘a custom console for dogs, a portable device and a software platform that allows you to keep track of your dog’s health indicators’.

He also points out that the video games on this platform are stimulating for the needs of canids. It is possible to see how they are doing and even compete with others. As you can see, it is an attractive approach that attracts attention.

In addition to video games for dogs, we have more information on those focused on humans in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.