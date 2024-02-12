In USA Filing a lawsuit is the simplest thing in the world, this ranges from simply a neighbor having problems with your driveway full of snow or even a company violating the rights against the faithful consumers who pay for its products or services. This has been the recent case of Amazon Prime, as customers are not too happy with the rates they are dealing with, which is why they are proceeding in a way that can be considered legal.

A group of subscribers do not agree at all with the price increases that have been made on the platform. Prime Videosince some mention that this extra amount was not told to them in advance, and that boils down to a lawsuit in the state of California. In the paper they mention that state consumer protection laws are being violated, as they changed their terms and conditions at their convenience to make them pay more for membership.

It is worth mentioning that since 2023 Amazon They had mentioned that they would make changes, one of them is having a new membership level in which there would be ads, but you would have the option to increase to the one that does not contain them by paying an additional USD 2.99 to the plan. However, for people the previously agreed terms are being violated, so it does not seem fair to them that they have been put by default in the package that makes them have to watch commercials in their programs.

This leads us to the users seeking to be compensated with 5 million dollars and an order prohibiting the company from engaging in further deceptive conduct towards users who subscribed to Prime Video before December 28, 2023 and that it respects the subscription contract unless they stop paying and want to resubscribe. In this case, they should abide by the new imposed rules that now include two types of memberships.

Via: Hollywoodreporter

Editor's note: In a certain way it is understandable that they are angry, but I think that there are companies that also indicate within their contracts that there are terms that they can change at any time, so the best thing would be to read it again and make sure they don't get away with it. by the butt.