Moments ago, Nintendo confirmed the date on which the respective digital stores of the WiiU and 3DS they will be discontinued. In her honor, the big n launched a new site dedicated to remembering and analyzing what were some of your best moments with either of these two consoles.

known as My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memoriesthis new site shows you some data that will surely be of interest to you about your time with the Wii U and 3DS, such as your most memorable game, the number of games you played, as well as the title that you spent the most hours on .

In order to carry out this recapitulation, it will be necessary to link your Nintendo Network ID to your main Nintendo account, and once you do, you will simply have to click on the “Start” button so that you automatically receive this information. If you are interested in visiting it, you can do it through the following link.

Via: Nintendo