The Argentine Government is already launching a digital vaccination credential that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may have. At a time when the doses arriving in the country reach 6,990,000 doses, the Alberto Ángel Fernández administration implements this credential that can be used as a document within the country and soon as a health passport for international travel.

The intention of this “Virus Passport” is that it is obtained through the “My Argentina” platform, where the vaccination credential against COVID-19 that originates from the data uploaded in the Federal Register of Nominalized Vaccination (NOMIVAC) will be displayed.

Thus, any person who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and has a user in that application, You will be able to view your credential with the essential data such as the name of the vaccine, batch, the establishment where it was applied, the doses received and the dates corresponding to each one.

But for this project to have a path, the vaccination plan needs to grow in volume: several million doses are expected in April, with 2 million more from China and the delayed massive shipments of AztraZeneca’s Argentine-Mexican co-production.

Currently, “My Argentina” has 7 million users and in addition to the vaccination card, which will be found in the “My documents” section, citizens can link to the app their digital ID, driving record, car insurance, Green and blue identification card, ART credential, CUIL certificate, the international symbol of access for people with disabilities, medical cannabis credential, nautical license, aeronautical license, the certificate of circulation and the Summer Certificate.

Also will be integrated in “Mi Argentina” results of a PCR in the application, the vaccination cards of sons and daughters and the registration of the registration of male and female physicians.

The Government launches a “COVID Passport” style credential for those who are vaccinated. And that will serve for events or trips

This method is already implemented, for example, in the state of New York. There, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the implementation of the “Excelsior Pass”, a free and voluntary digital application that verifies that the person is vaccinated against COVID-19

With that app An attempt is made to implement a method for the reopening of sports stadiums, which is used in restaurants and other businesses. New York is the first state in the United States to formally apply a digital passport for Covid-19. Also in China this type of application was created.

China Digital Health Certificate – A “Virus Passport”. AFP photo

This vaccination credential will also be key for the tourism issue. When vaccination progresses, both in Argentina and in other countries, It will serve as a passport for ticket reservations, access to airports and entry to other nations.

It also serves for the teaching record of vaccination and to obtain a map with the vaccination records province by province.

The plan is carried out by the Chief of Cabinet, directed by Santiago Cafiero, through the Ministry of Public Innovation. Its owner, Micaela Sánchez Malcolm, told Clarín that “for the first time, we have a unified and digital registry of all the people who were actually given the vaccine.”

According to Sánchez Malcolm, today there is no protocol that establishes a requirement to carry out a specific activity with this application. “But it is at the disposal of the Ministry of Health for when it defines it to put into practice.” For that, we will have to wait for the vaccine to reach many millions of Argentines, who are awaiting the millions of doses that the Government has committed but which, so far, only 7 million vaccines arrive in the country.