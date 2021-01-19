The deadline is February 8: Until that day, the Anses, the Ministry of Social Development and the National Treasury Procurator can appeal the controversial ruling of Judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami that granted Cristina Kirchner the benefit of collecting two pensions in addition to her current income as vice president . Although this appeal is common in all court decisions in favor of retirees who claim for their assets, none of the bodies did it with respect to the vice president, and there are no signs that it will do so. To push them, a civil organization started a campaign on social networks on Tuesday.

The initiative is promoted by the citizen space Republican Joint Action, which defines itself as “a nonpartisan federal space that brings together self-convened Argentine citizens from all over the country and abroad, in defense of the independence of the powers of the State and the faithful fulfillment of the National Constitution. “

For Republican Joint Action, the sentence “violates the principle of equality before the law, discriminates against the common citizen who pays profits and can only receive a retirement. In addition, it carries the crime of embezzlement of public funds by the State and illicit enrichment of its beneficiary. “

For this reason, they target the officials who are procedurally legitimate to appeal, and who, according to one interpretation, are obliged to do so: Fernanda Raverta, from Anses; Daniel Arroyo, Minister of Social Development and Carlos Zannini, Treasury Attorney. All of them should intervene in defense of the interest of the State.

“Not appealing will make these public officials responsible for improperly benefiting another official by omission and misappropriation of public funds, making them liable to civil and criminal actions,” they warn from the organization.

If ANSES -directly involved as the benefit-paying agency- or the prosecutor do not appeal the first-instance ruling that granted two honorary pensions, one retroactive and the right not to pay Profits to Vice President Cristina Kirchner, will set a precedent for thousands of retirement claims, as he warned Clarion the former maid of the Social Security Luis Herrero.

Until now, ANSES has a policy of “automatically appealing” rulings in favor of retirees to the Court. In judicial sources it was estimated that there are more than 200 thousand cases opened by retirees who demand adjustments and have to bust all the judicial instances.

Adding up all your state income, Cristina would collect 1.7 million pesos per month and 100 million retroactive, as calculated by the lawyer specializing in pension issues Federico Despoulis Netri.

Users who join the initiative of Joint Republican Action will be able to upload to their profiles on social networks on a daily basis on the business days until the deadline to appeal. For example, this Wednesday they must upload photos with a sign that says “13 days.”

