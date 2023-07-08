













They launch a beautiful, but useless case to store your Airpords in the form of Evangelion | EarthGamer







In this case we refer to Casetify, which makes phone covers and accessories, which reached an agreement with Studio Khara. That is where a peculiar AirPods case came from.

What makes this product special is that it is based on the head of the EVA-01 unit from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

We recommend: Otaku fulfills his dream and marries Asuka from Evangelion.

This reimagines a standard case as a plug or entry plug that can be inserted into the back of your exoskeleton.

This article is part of a new collaboration known as PROJECT CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT. Its suggested price is $122 dollars, around $2,092 Mexican pesos.

Fountain: Casetify.

This container is the Evangelion Test Type-01 Collectible AirPods Pro Case. Other products in this line are covers based on the pilots, such as the cases of Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley, Rey Ayanami, Mari Illustrious Makinami and Kaworu Nagisa.

It also comprises a phone holder and a MagSafe charging cable, both of which are inspired by the EVA’s docking stations and umbilicals, respectively.

Even a Sachiel-inspired cover is part of this collaboration. The aforementioned Evangelion Umbilical Cable is priced at $52 dollars, just over $891 Mexican pesos.

Fountain: Casetify.

There is also a phone strap that costs the same. As you can see in the images in this note, these items are designed for fans of the series.

And although the usefulness of some of them is in doubt, they will surely attract the attention of locals and strangers.

Apart from Neon Genesis Evangelion we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)