The Ministry of Productive Development renewed the agreement with the beef production and marketing chain to offer products at affordable prices, which will add more cuts, days of supply, higher monthly volumes and new points of sale under a quarterly update scheme.

The portfolio led by Minister Matías Kulfas, through the Ministry of Internal Trade, closed the commitment with the ABC exporters consortium, the meat processing plants nucleated in the Argentine Chamber of the Meat Processing Industry (CADIF), the Federation of Regional Refrigerating Industries ( FIFRA) and the Union of the Argentine Meat Industry (Unica).

This pricing and sourcing agreement steer meat of first quality will run until December 31 next, with quarterly updates, and the offers will be commercialized through the chains that make up the United Supermarket Association (ASU) and in the sales positions of the Central Market of Buenos Aires (MCBA).

Thus, they will be available in large chains throughout the country such as Coto, Jumbo, Vea, Disco, Carrefour, Walmart, Día%, La Anónima, Libertad and Friar butcher shops.

The cuts of meat will be found in the main supermarkets. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

From this new stage, that It will be effective from Wednesday, May 12, the offers can be found in supermarkets from Monday to Friday, every week, with which the frequency of the agreement goes from 9 days in the current month to a total of 20 days.

On weekends there will be no availability in order to collaborate with social distancing measures and avoid crowds in shops.

From the national portfolio they clarified that periodic monitoring will be carried out and, if necessary, the days of validity will be added or changed.

In the Central Market of Buenos Aires the cuts can be found every day (the market opens from Tuesday to Saturday), since the stalls of the property will have a specific offer and the sale will be incorporated through the Federal Mobile Market with traveling trucks.

What they are and how much will they cost



In this renovation, it was added The pallet, at $ 485 per kilo, to reinforce the supply of pot cuts that are most consumed in the winter season and thus a total of nine cuts are reached that are added to those of Care Prices, which are the mince ($ 265 / kg) and the spine ($ 110 / kg).

The prices per kilo of the cuts that were already in the agreement that will remain unchanged are: empty at $ 499, slaughter at $ 549, skirt at $ 229 and roast lid to $ 429.

The renewal of the agreement was announced by Minister Matías Kulfas.

For his part, strip roast It will be sold down 10% to $ 359 and 39% lower than in December, before the deal.

The square or loin ball, the roast beef and the bait they will reach prices of $ 515, $ 409 and $ 379, respectively, which represent an average increase of less than 5%.

For May, an initial volume of 8 million kilos is estimated, which may be increased depending on sales levels, that is, 2 million above the current scheme.

Marketing through the Federal Mobile Market with a fleet of itinerant trucks to provide greater scope and territorial capillarity to the agreement, and in these units you can find roast beef, meat and square strips at lower prices than in other mouths of program outlets.

