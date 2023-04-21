The Mexican journalist Raymundo Riva-Palacio branded PAN senator Lilly Téllez as a “quarrelsome”assuring that it is like a scarecrow in a cornfield.

This was stated during one of the broadcasts of the Tercer Grado program, in the company of other journalists.

In addition, he commented that Téllez is a “great pretext for the president” Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The president knows perfectly well who Lilly Téllez is: inconsistent, she is volatile, hollow, superficial, she is very loud, she is very protagonist. And we have seen it like this for many years, is the president afraid of Lilly Téllez? No, of course no,” said the journalist.

The video in which Riva Palacio appears criticizing the PAN member was shared just after Téllez confronted the spokesman for the presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, whom he criticized and recorded to upload it to his social networks.