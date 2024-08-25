Ciudad Juarez.- As part of the activities of the Ethics Committee of El Colegio de Chihuahua (El Colech), the conference entitled “Academic integrity in times of consumerism, financialization and privatization of higher education” was held, given by Rodolfo Rincones Delgado, an academic from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). This event was held in person at the El Colech facilities and was aimed at academic and administrative staff, as well as students from various institutions. In addition, the conference was broadcast live through social networks to expand its reach. The conference addressed academic integrity in a context of profound changes in higher education, including phenomena such as consumerism, financialization and privatization. The speaker emphasized the importance of understanding these changes and how they affect both teaching and educational administration. Rincones Delgado stressed that the main objective was for El Colech staff and participants in general to be well informed and prepared to face these challenges, given that critical thinking and ethics are essential in the current academic environment. In his speech, Rincones Delgado discussed the need to reflect on fundamental questions in higher education, such as: why are we educating?, how do we teach?, what do we teach? and how do we do it? He stressed that in the current context it is crucial to have moral and emotional strength to apply the standards of academic integrity effectively. The conference also addressed how these issues are interrelated with teaching and administrative work, emphasizing the need to promote an ethical culture in educational institutions. The speaker stressed the importance of academic and organizational integrity, pointing out that higher education institutions play a crucial role in socialization and establishing relationships for conflict resolution. One of the highlights at the end of the conference was the challenge that higher education institutions face with the incorporation of artificial intelligence in education. Rincones Delgado called for using artificial intelligence with honesty and total academic integrity, both in teaching and research. He pointed out the importance of reflecting on the ethical implications of the use of this technology and its impact on educational policy. The event concluded with a call for reflection on how artificial intelligence can be used in a way that respects ethical principles and contributes positively to academic development. Rincones Delgado invited those present to consider these aspects in their daily work and to promote a culture of integrity in higher education, adapting to the changes and challenges that technology presents today. (David Ceniceros)