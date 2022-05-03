Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Three cars collided on Álvaro Obregón Avenue, in the lane from south to north, in front of a well-known commercial plaza located in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Monday, an accident between three vehicles was reported to the authorities.

Elements of the Transit police to carry out the corresponding procedures to determine responsibilities.

The vehicles involved are a red Versa car driven by a young man, a late model red BMW car driven by a young man and a white Mercedes Benz pickup truck driven by a woman.

Regarding the facts, witnesses pointed out that the cars were traveling in the lane from south to north when one of the drivers wanted to join the left side and hit the BMW car, causing it to got on the central median that divides both lanes, collided with the public lighting pole and knocked down the lights.

Due to the impact, the airbags of the latest model car were fired to protect the life of the young man, who was uninjured.

Finally, the Mercedes Benz truck that was driving behind the red Versa car collided head-on. Fortunately, due to the spectacular nature of the incident, there were no injuries and no medical services were required.

Vehicular traffic was affected for a few moments at the site causing a queue of cars.