A few days after its premiere, “Knock at the door” has surpassed “Avatar 2” at the box office Can you watch the M. Night Shyamalan movie ONLINE? Here we tell you.

M.Night Shyamalan returns to theaters with “Knock at the door”, a horror film that has already surpassed “Avatar 2” at the US box office within days of its release. This new bet by the renowned director brings together prominent stars in its cast, such as Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Rupert Grint, for a plot that —despite not having been promoted on a large scale— has already conquered thousands of viewers with its scenes full of mystery and darkness. But can you see it ONLINE by STREAMING?

Part of the cast of “They knock on the door”. Photo: Universal Pictures

Where to see “Knock on the door” ONLINE FREE?

“Knock at the door” hit theaters on February 3, after its release was moved up to not coincide with that of “Ant-Man 3.” With its success just days after its arrival on the big screen, fans are wondering if they can see the film on any ONLINE platform. Although the film is only available in theaters, the studio in charge of its production, Universal Pictures, can shed light on its streaming destiny.

Universal has an agreement with Peacock. Therefore, it is expected to arrive, on average, on June 3 in the aforementioned service, which is only available in the United States for now.

In the case of Latin America, the chosen platform would be HBO Max, as happened with “Old”, also from the same director and studio. As for the time in which it will be available, it is possible that the feature film will arrive in the middle of this year.

What is “Knock at the Door” about?

This indicates the official synopsis: “While vacationing in a remote cabin, a little girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers, who demand that the family make an unthinkable decision to prevent the apocalypse.”

“With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe in before all is lost.”