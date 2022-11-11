Her parents gave her a dream vacation and the meeting with Giulia Stabile and Blanco, they knew they could not save their Anna

The small one Anna she died forever at the age of 8, after a long battle against cancer. The sad news came from the town of Capoliveri on the island of Elba.

None of the inhabitants would have ever wanted to read the words published by the First Citizen. Anna greeted her parents and died forever. Her life wasn’t easy, bad bad he has come to take possession of his childhood.

His parents, dad Tommaso and mum Oxana, they had had to accept that there was nothing more to be done. So, this summer they decided to give her one dream holiday, that he would carry forever in his heart.

Little Anna went to Disneyland Paris, he met the dancer Giulia Stabile and the singer Blanco. She has swam among the sharks in the Barcelona aquarium and smiled. A smile that will forever live in the heart of his family.

His heart has stopped forever within the walls of theSanta Chiara hospital in Pisa. The community is upset, the inhabitants closed in pain and clung to those two parents, a mother and a father with courage. The Mayor proclaimed city ​​mourning.

Farewell to little Anna, the words of the Mayor of Capoliveri

The news was spread by the Mayor of Capoliveri, through a post published on Facebook. Here are the words of Walter Montagna: