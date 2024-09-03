According to the criteria of

The ice cream shop was inspired by the “most colorful neighborhood in Buenos Aires”La Boca, which was the place where Argentina welcomed its immigrants and where the cultural exchange that gave rise to Argentine ice cream later began, according to the business’s website.

Gelato La Boca is an empire based on Argentine gastronomy. Photo:Instagram (@gelatolaboca) Share

The success story of the founders of Gelato La Boca in the United States

Both Sofia and Martin were born in the city of Buenos Aires. Her grandfather and his father were best friends, and the families continue to cultivate that friendship to this day.

According to what both told The Nation, Sofia was the first of them to arrive in the United States, in 2001. Nine years later, Martín arrived to study a postgraduate degree in Law at Southern Methodist University.

She came to Colorado on her J1 work and travel visa. There she met a woman who offered to sponsor her visa and thanks to her degree she was able to obtain the H1B work visa. Later she obtained her green card and finally citizenship. Today the couple has two daughters, also ice cream lovers, and they have boosted the success of their business with the help of expert chef Manuel Torterola, originally from Texas and a graduate of the University of Hawaii Maui College.

At the moment, Gelato La Boca has a single location at Commissary 1217 Main Street, Dallas. However, they also offer home delivery within a 30-mile radius of their Dallas location. You can also get one of their delicious preparations from their ice cream cart, at one of our pop-up locations, or hire their event catering service.