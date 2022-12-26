Querétaro, Querétaro.- Through the social networks it is reported that the artist, violin expert and cultural manager, Francisco Muñoz, was murdered in the heart of the capital of Queretaro, during the morning of December 24as an attempt to draw attention to the act of violence and demand justice.

According to the information, the attempt to attract attention is given, so that the authorities can catch the material author of the murder that fills the artistic community of Querétaro with mourning and pain.

“#Alertaqueretaro #Queretaro help!! (sic.) Justice for cultural manager Francisco Muñoz He was assassinated in the historic center of the city of Querétaro. The killer is on the loose,” wrote Twitter user Paulina Lemus (@paulemusinger).

Information indicates that the violent event where he was murdered the cultural manager, occurred near the temple of Carmen, without specifying the context in which he ended up losing his life the artist from Querétaro

It is expected that be next December 27 when the artistic community in Querétaro demonstrate to demand that the murder of Francisco Muñoz does not go unpunished like so many that happen in Mexico.

Until the moment of this article there is no report that the Attorney General of the State of Querétaro has caught any person involved in the murder of Francisco MuñozTherefore, it is hoped that the person or persons responsible will be found.

It is known that the act of violence would have derived after between Francisco and another person, so far unidentified they had a fight in the center of Queretaro resulting in the death of the cultural manager.

It should be noted that one of the last publications made by the cultural manager was a week ago where he promoted the bar named Tata’sas part of its activity to promote the traditional points that the capital of Querétaro has.

Until now no further details have been released by the Queretaro authorities, so it is expected that more details of the events that led to the artist losing his life will be released in the near future.