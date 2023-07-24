Augustine Intriago, mayor of Manta, was visiting the works that were going on in the 15 de septiembre neighborhood when he was attacked. A 2.32 caliber rifle-type long weapon was used to end his life, in a crime that today shakes Ecuador.

(We recommend reading: Shock in Ecuador: Agustín Intriago, mayor of Manta, is murdered)

Intriago’s murder occurred on the afternoon of this Sunday, July 23. Videos on social networks show the moments of panic when the assassin attack occurred. “They killed the mayor. They killed the mayor.” repeated the people in the sector with Intriago lying on the ground right next to a truck.

General Edwin Noguera Cozar, Manabí police commander, said that after the attack a police team accompanying Intriago wounded two of the suspects. In addition to the mayor, the young soccer player Ariana Chancay He died as a collateral victim of the attack.

The Ecuadorian Police explained that a black vehicle was also found that was supposedly used for this event. In addition, a long-range rifle-type weapon was found hidden in the area and inside the car there was a grenade.

(You may be interested in: How is Ecuador becoming fertile ground for drug trafficking?)

In the operations, the authorities captured a suspect in this act. According to the researchers, it is a citizen of Venezuelan nationality.

Messages after the death of Agustín Intriago



Ana Intriago, the mayor’s sister, mourned the death and asked for justice to be done. “My brother has died, pray for the rest of his soul, this crime cannot go unpunished, please, let’s not let these wicked win,” she wrote on Twitter.

Agustín Intriago, mayor of Manta, in Ecuador. Photo: Agustin Intriago’s Twitter

The woman stated that “darkness, evil has won this time, let’s not let them continue to win, no impunity, punishment of the wicked.”

For his part, William Lasso, President of Ecuador, expressed his sorrow for the death of Intriago. “Unfortunate news for the country: Agustín Intriago, mayor of Blankethas died victim of an attack”.

The president added that a special contingent was arranged to locate those responsible and to answer to justice for the act. “We stand in solidarity with the mayor’s family and the victim who was accompanying the authority at that time,” he added.

Unfortunate news for the country: @agustinintriago, mayor of Manta, has died victim of an attack. I have ordered the Commanding General to activate the necessary contingent so that those responsible are located and answer to justice for this act.

We stand in solidarity with… — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) July 23, 2023

Intriago had received threats



The Police Ecuadorian confirmed that the murdered mayor had protection after denouncing that he had received threats.

They reported that during the attack they followed the vehicle in which the alleged hit men were traveling.

(You may be interested: The couple from the sex video appears in the Guayaquil cable car: they reveal a harsh illness)

According to the Police, the vehicle in which the alleged criminals were fleeing, a van reported stolen, suffered an accident during the pursuit and the driver, who is a Venezuelan national, was arrested.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL