Ivonne Rubio, Colombian found dead in Israel.
Julio Rubio’s audio is heartbreaking. The relatives of Antonio Mesias also speak.
Ivonne Rubio, the Colombian who had been missing since last Saturday in Israel, after the start of the last offensive of the fundamentalist group Hamas in the Middle East, was found dead in the last hoursas confirmed by his relatives through different communication channels.
“They killed my girl”said Julio Rubio, father of the young woman who on Saturday had attended the ‘Tribe of Nova’ music festival with his partner, also Colombian Antonio Mesias – about whom further details are not yet known – which took place near the Gaza Strip.
“They found her dead,” Julio Rubio lamented in an audio shared with the media and published by RCN news.
“A lot of strength to my uncles and their families, we accompany them in their pain. Ivonne, my cousin Antonio’s wife, was found dead. Nothing is known about my cousin, he is still missing… Help me pray for them and we are waiting for a miracle“Johanna Macias, Antonio’s relative, had noted in her account. Facebook.
