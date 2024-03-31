Sunk in sadness, Margarita Ortega, mother of Camila, a girl murdered in Taxco, Guerrero, thanked the solidarity after the death of her little girl, and at the same time pointed out that by killing their daughter they also killed a part of her so your life will never be the same again.

Ortega regretted what was happening, but indicated that he hopes that what happened to his girl does not happen to any other girl, since no innocent soul deserves to have their dreams cut short.

“I hope that no girl has to face the horror that my little girl experienced. No one deserves to see their dreams cut short in this way. No family deserves to be destroyed like mine was.. By killing my daughter, they killed a part of me. I know my life will never be the same. No mother should endure this pain,” were Margarita's heartbreaking words.

Margarita, among her laments, demanded justice, as she pointed out that behind her daughter's atrocious crime is not only Ana Rosa, the woman lynched by the inhabitants of Taxco, but there are more people involved in this tragedy.

MURDER OF CAMILA

Camila was reported missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 27, after going to a friend's house to play, but neighbors said she never arrived. At that time, Camila's family received messages asking them for 250 thousand pesos to free the little girl, however, the next morning her lifeless body was found on the side of the Taxco-Cuernavaca highway inside a black garbage bag