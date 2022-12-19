Lando Buzzanca dead, the accusation of his partner: “They killed him”

Francesca Della Valle, companion of Lando Buzzanca, the actor who died yesterday, Sunday 18 December, at the age of 87, returns to accuse the family of the interpreter who, according to the woman, had abandoned their loved one in a RSA.

“Everything I have done so far is nothing compared to what I will do: for over a year and a half I have been denouncing the fact that they had abandoned Lando in an Rsa against his will” declared Lando’s partner Buzzanca.

“This is set against lies and slander by those who want to hide the truth: he was killed by the application of law 604. The one on the support administrator, wanted by those who were next to him. I saw him on December 1 and he had improved, then in 17 days of hospice he got worse”.

The woman, then, in a post on his Instagram profile he wrote: “Lando was killed and you, the honest public, know it. He was dangerous now ”.

“The application of law 6/04, wanted by the “loving” family, led him to a hospice, a place of death. I won’t stop, don’t be afraid! I will continue for justice to be done. I owe it to Lando, I owe it to the 800 thousand administered, I owe it to his audience”.

“It was a white murder, institutional silence and deafness which are accomplices and then the abuses of the support administrator. Our jurists are on the move: 15 days at the Gemelli hospital had resulted in an improvement that vanished in 17 days of hospice”, instead declared the actor’s personal doctor, Fulvio Tomaselli, who recently denounced in an interview the precarious health conditions of Lando Buzzanca.