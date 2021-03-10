They suspect that the criminals entered through a window in the kitchen of their home in Virrey del Pino and they surprised him when he was resting. Jorge Luis Lopetegui, a 76-year-old retiree, tried to defend himself with a weapon, which was left lying next to his body. They think they killed him to steal his 20 thousand dollars that he had collected from the sale of a truck.

At least that is the main hypothesis that is being investigated about the crime of the retiree that moves the residents of that neighborhood of La Matanza, and that they organized for this Thursday at 6 p.m. call to ask for more security. The appointment is in Mazzoti at 5,000, between Santiago del Estero and Cañada de Gómez.

Lopetegui was killed by two bullets the same Tuesday his body was discovered. It was a neighbor who stopped by the Korean house at 8200, where the retiree lived alone, who noticed that the front door was open. The man alerted a daughter of Jorge Luis.

When the woman came to her father’s house, found the body in the room, for which he called 911. According to the sources, the doctors later determined that Lopetegui had a gunshot wound to one arm and another to the chest.

The experts who worked in the Lopetegui house observed a big mess, which reinforced the theft hypothesis. It was also noted that a kitchen window, which is at the back of the house, had been violated: they believe that the criminals entered through there and surprised him in his room.

“Apparently when the man heard the noises tried to defend himself with a weapon of his property, which he did not shoot and remained next to the body, “explained a source consulted.

The truth is that the researchers established that Lopetegui had sold an old tanker truck for $ 20,000, but that money was not found at the crime scene. And everything indicates that the murderers went to look for that loot.

Security cameras in the area completed the case information: the murderers were at least two and they had a support vehicle.

The cause is being investigated by the prosecutor Marcos Borghi, from the La Matanza Homicide Prosecutor’s Office, who in the last hours received the preliminary results of the autopsy in which the death date was estimated on Tuesday afternoon, about an hour before the discovery of the corpse.

With information from Télam