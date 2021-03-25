A retired inspector of the City Police was assassinated this Wednesday of five shots to the chest by two criminals who tried to steal the motorcycle on which he was circulating in the Buenos Aires town of Burzaco.

The incident occurred at the corner of Buenos Aires and Juan XXIII streets, in that town of the Buenos Aires district of Almirante Brown, where police officers came after receiving the alert that there was a man seriously injured.

Spokesmen for the force informed Télam that, upon arriving at the scene, the agents found the lifeless body of the victim, whom they managed to identify as Jesús Sagripanti, 43 years old. It was about a retired inspector of the City Police who had five bullet wounds to the thorax.

According to the testimony of a witness to the event, the victim was driving his Honda Falcon motorcycle when he was intercepted for robbery by two criminals aboard another similar black vehicle.

In these circumstances, they noticed that Sagripanti was armed, for which they fired at least five shots, after which they stole the firearm and escaped on the motorcycle in which they moved.

The sources detailed that the inspector had withdrawn from the force on April 1, 2020 and that his last destination where he served was at the Neighborhood Police Station in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Urquiza.

He intervenes in the personal case of the Functional Unit of Instruction (UFI) 4 of the Judicial Department of Lomas de Zamora, in charge of the prosecutor Silvina Estévez, who ordered the search of security cameras in the area to try to find the identities of the criminals.

