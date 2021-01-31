Four years after laying down their arms, more than 13,000 ex-combatants of the defunct FARC continue in the process of reincorporation. Not an easy path. Since the signing of the peace accords with the government in 2016, 253 former guerrillas have been killed, according to the National Reincorporation Council. So far this year, they have killed five. The last one, José Alexander Quiñonez: he was 27 years old and was shot on a street in Tumaco, in the south of the country.

“They are killing us because they see that peace is advancing,” says Antonio Pardo, who spent eight years in the FARC and now leads an organization that brings together former guerrillas to produce coffee in areas where there were only coca crops. He lives with his family in Cauca, where more deaths have been counted. They go 42. “It is difficult to live after the war in a society that did not know how to receive us. It was not an easy route that we had to do ”, he says. When he talks about his days in the guerrillas, he mentions the Pacific jungle of Cauca, there he woke up before dawn to take long walks. “At this time I would be taking the first break to eat something and continue,” he says by phone one Monday shortly after eight in the morning. He had to walk a lot, but never alone. That is why he says that although he does not miss walking so much, entire weeks, he does miss the feeling of security that always being accompanied gave him.

Boris Guevara recalls that the day the FARC laid down their weapons, he recorded several scenes to Guerrilla Memories, a film in which he and other veterans participate. Some of the guerrillas who surrendered their rifles told the camera that they were afraid. “Many of those boys are already dead,” laments Guevara, who during the peace process in Havana was part of the FARC communications team and is now a university student and lives in Cali, in western Colombia, after spending a season in Bilbao. Guevara recognizes that not all of his former colleagues have had the same luck, he says that many returned to the mountains due to lack of opportunities and joined the dissidents linked to drug trafficking or illegal mining. They could not resist continuing without employment and in fear of being shot dead on any corner.

Mario Morales, a former commander who, after laying down his arms, worked with victims in rural areas, was shot dead last August. Wilson Saavedra was shot from a motorcycle while buying a cake for the birthday of one of his children. Between January 1 and 24, every five days a former guerrilla was murdered, according to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which has warned about the violent start of the year: 14 armed clashes between criminal groups and the Public Force, 13 threats of death to social leaders, six massacres, five murders of former guerrilla combatants, 14 homicides of social leaders and seven armed clashes between illegal groups.

The UN has said that at least 25 former combatants were waiting for a response to their requests for protection when they were killed. Throughout the country there are more than a thousand requests pending evaluation. Pastor Alape, a former negotiator in Havana, has denounced a reduction in his security scheme. Last Thursday he traveled from Bogotá to the north of the country (more than 10 hours) in a conventional van, accompanied – according to his complaint – by a driver and two officers on a motorcycle. That same day, he was charged with seven other former FARC leaders for crimes associated with kidnapping during the war years. The FARC faces a time when its commitment to the peace agreement is being tested. “We promised to tell the truth and this is the opportunity to respond to the victims,” ​​says José Sáenz, who was part of the ranks of Mono Jojoy, the guerrilla’s military leader. “We have an obligation to comply with the agreement even if it involves putting our lives at risk,” he says.

On January 23, the victim was Juan Carlos Correa, 35 years old. A truck with several armed men stopped his motorcycle on a highway in Antioquia and took it away. The police and the government have said it was a kidnapping, but the family and Comunes – the FARC political party, which changed its name last week – have denounced his murder. Also in Antioquia, on January 1, an armed group took 22-year-old Yolanda Zabala and her 17-year-old sister from their home. They were both killed. “We signed the agreement because we believed that the violence could be overcome. That’s why we took that step, but on the part of the State there was no commitment, ”says Laura, who asks not to reveal her name out of fear. “War was not the way, but sometimes we felt that we were safer in the guerrilla,” he says.