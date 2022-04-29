Zacatecas.- Unfortunately, in five days, three students from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) were murdered.facts that have dismayed the student community and the population in general.

The three young students were shot to death. in different events, one of them was 17 years old, enrolled in the Preparatory Academic Unit.

The minor was identified as Luis, was victim in an armed attack registered in the García Salinas road, inside a car wash in the state capital on April 21.

The other two were identified as Ernesto and Uzías, both 20 years old, were executed last Monday, April 25 at a armed attack in the Las Fuentes subdivision, in the municipality of Guadalupe.

Ernesto was a student at the Law Academic Unit and Uzías at the Philosophy Academic Unit.

Given the facts, the rector of the Autonomous University of ZacatecasRubén Ibarra Reyes, indicated that the institution does not have a statistic of violent attacks that have been registered against studentsworkers or teachers.

“In addition to being dismayed, we are also upset about theThe murder of three students“, sentenced Ibarra Reyes, who asked to reach “the consequences that must be reached and that justice be done.”