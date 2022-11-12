GUADALAJARA, Jalisco 11-Nov-2022.-Three murders and the discovery of human remains were recorded yesterday in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area; In addition, authorities located a corpse whose causes of death are being investigated.

Minutes before 1:00 in the morning, a man and a woman were shot to death on the road to San Sebastián, at the intersection with Agustín Rivera, in the Colonia Santa Anitain Tlajomulco.

He was between 50 and 55 years old, and she was between 35 and 40; The victims could be seen with the naked eye wounds on the neck and right eye, respectively.

Around 1:30 p.m., a young man was executed at the intersection of Azaleas and Río Azul streets, in Colonia Minerales, in The jump; The assailants escaped without their identity being known.

Almost simultaneously, human remains were located in Colonia Santa Cruz del Valle, in Tlajomulco.

Members of the local Police reported that the discovery occurred in a house located on Calle 16 de Septiembre and Calle San Pablo.

The remains were inside black bags, so it was not possible to specify the characteristics of the deceased person on site.

In addition, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the body of a person was located in Colonia Las Gamboas, in Tonala.

The body was next to a stream in Las Gamboas and Violeta. At the scene it was not possible to determine how the person was attacked, so the causes of death will be investigated.

staff of the prosecution start investigation folders in each case; No detainees were reported.