Salvatierra, Gto. Two men and one woman were killed. to bullets this morning Saturday in the community cupareo the municipality of Salvatierra, a car was also set on fire on the Salvatierra – Yuriria highway, at the height of the Betania community, the homicides could be related to organized crime.

According to local reports, it was around 1:00 in the morning when a call to the 911 emergencies alerted the authorities, of firearm shots against a person that occurred on Juárez street in the community cupareo of the municipality of Salvatierra.

Police elements moved to the place, who confirmed the veracity of the reports and requested the presence of an ambulance, for which paramedics from the Red Cross they moved to the site where they unfortunately found the person who had been attacked and without vital signs.

About an hour later another report to the 911 emergencies reported the shooting attack against two people on Luis Donaldo and Silao streets in the same community of cupareo around 2:00 in the morning.

As in the past incident, police elements moved to the reported location where they confirmed a double attack against a woman and a man who were already dead when the paramedics arrived.

The woman was found lying on the pavement, face down, wearing blue jeans and a pink blouse while the man was totally naked and with obvious gunshot wounds, for which he would have died like the female, so the paramedics could do nothing. .

In a simultaneous event to these two attacks, around 1:30 in the morning a car was set on fire on the road to Yuririra near the Betania community, where a Volkswagen Jetta-type vehicle without license plates was reported on fire. so to the point arrived elements of the National Guard (NG), Civil Protection (CP) Y Municipal police to attend to the emergency.

Elements of the police arrived at the three points where these crimes were committed. Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) to collect the necessary evidence to open the corresponding folders, while the rest of the official elements guarded the zones.