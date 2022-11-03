you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
assassins
El Comercio- Security cameras
assassins
A hitman gang was responsible for the murder
November 03, 2022, 02:53 PM
Three Colombians who were engaged in lending money under the modality known as ‘drop by drop’ were shot to death near the Plaza de Armas in the district of Mala, in the province of Cañete, south of Lima, in Peru.
assassins of the Venezuelan gang known as ‘Los Gallegos’, which would be the armed wing of ‘El tren de Aragua’, perpetrated the murdersas indicated by the media ‘Latina’.
The Colombians, identified as Alexander Arroyave, Kevin Naranjos Salazar and Andrés Naranjos Lescano, were talking in Jirón Puno (Peru) next to their parked motorcycles when they were attacked by gunmen on motorcycles, the aforementioned media reported.
One of the foreigners died at the scene, while the other two died in hospital. The security cameras of the municipality of Mala recorded the triple crime.
The journalistic report indicated that assassins from the Venezuelan gang known as ‘Los Gallegos’, which would be the armed wing of ‘El tren de Aragua’, perpetrated the homicides. The criminal organization would be in charge of collecting quotas from merchants, sex workers and transporters in Mala.
Even, at the scene a piece of cardboard was found with a threatening message to foreigners who would dedicate themselves to loans ‘drop by drop’‘: “This is so that all drops respect the system. Sincerely: ‘Los Gallegos’”.
El Comercio (Peru) GDA
