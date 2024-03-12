Jesús Donaldo Macías, son-in-law of the search engine Lorenza Canowho has been missing for almost two months, was murdered this Monday, March 11 in Salamanca, Guanajuato.

“The Salamanca Unidos Collective Searching for Disappeared Persons and the Platform for Peace and Justice in Guanajuato They demand protection from the family of Lorenza Cano Flores”, the search groups announced.

According to preliminary information, Lorenza Cano's son-in-law was murdered by armed men in the San José neighborhood, in Salamanca, a few steps from where the searcher's husband and son were killed months ago.

The Guanajuato Prosecutor's Office has so far not provided more information about the murder.

The case of Lorenza Cano

Lorenza Cano Floresa search engine in Guanajuato, was kidnapped by armed men who entered his house in the Ampliación El Cerrito neighborhood, in the municipality of Salamanca, the Monday night, January 15.

According to the Platform for Peace and Justice in Guanajuato, Lorenza Cano Flores is a member of the Salamanca Unidos Collective Searching for Disappeared Guanajuato, and looking for his brother José Cano Floresmissing since August 17, 2018 in said entity.

At the time Lorenza Cano was deprived of her liberty, Miguel and Miguel Ángel, her husband and son respectivelyand those who were visiting Salamanca, They were killed.

On January 22, José Adrián, alias “El Adri”, and José Iván, alias “El Güero Pericles”, were arrested as they were related to both the disappearance of the search engine and the murder of her relatives.

The prosecutor of region B to which Salamanca belongs, Israel Aguado Silva, reported that the defendants arrived at the victims' home looking for a man and when they did not find him, they decided to commit the homicides and then deprived Lorenza Cano of her freedom. After that, the alleged perpetrators fled to the municipality of Villagrán. But since they did not have enough evidence to link them to the process, they were released.