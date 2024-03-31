Today a real hell became Morelia taqueriascenario in which The municipal president of Churumuco, Guillermo Torre Rojas, was shot to death.

The murder of the mayor was committed shortly after 9:00 p.m. today, Saturday of Glory, after Guillermo Torre Rojas arrived at the Taqueria El Infierno in the company of his family for dinner.

At the place located on Avenida Madero and Calzada La Huerta, right in front of the obelisk to Lázaro Cárdenas, from Morelia, armed individuals arrived who mercilessly shot the mayor of Churumuco.

After achieving his goal, the hitmen fled from the place leaving at the taco shop seriously injured Guillermo Torre Roja, as well as his son, just 13 years old .

Immediately, the witnesses requested support from ambulances and municipal police, who provided first aid to the two injured and later transferred them to a private hospital in the city of Morelia.

It was upon arriving at the hospital emergency room that the municipal president of Churumuco lost his lifewhile his son remains under medical care.

Meanwhile, agents from the El Infierno remain at Taquería El Infierno. State Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Michoacán, who collect all the evidence of the armed attack in order to find the culprits.

Mayor Guillermo Torres Rojas He was a member of the PRI and later joined the ranks of BRUNETTEmatch with which he won Churumuco presidency.

Last January, Torres Rojas announced the dismissal of 23 agents from the Churumuco Municipal Police, as well as the disappearance of at least 15 long weapons and 13 short weapons, local media reported.