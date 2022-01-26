Quintana Roo.- Federico Mazzoni, restaurant manager Mamita’s Beach Club, located in Playa del Carmen, was shot to death in the bathroom of the establishment during the afternoon of this Tuesday, January 25.

According to police information, the events were recorded around 5:50 p.m. this Tuesday, Federico received two bullet wounds in the head, which caused him to lose his life immediately inside one of the bathrooms located in the place rooms.

After the tragic event, the Attorney General of Quintana Roo, reported that they started an investigation folder for the murder of Federico Mazzoni, so they are already collecting interviews and evidence to identify the aggressors.

So far the motive for the attack is unknown, but the first investigations showed that it was two men who shot Mazzoni in the head.

Through social networks Coparmex Rivera Maya lamented Federico’s death and reiterated its support for the municipal, state and federal authorities to capture those responsible.

