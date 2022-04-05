Culiacán.- They execute a man inside a house dedicated to mini casinos in the Infonavit Barrancos neighborhood, in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

The report to the emergency number occurred after 10:30 p.m. when a dead male person was reported inside a home located in the walker article 115 and packing street of that sector. Immediately, municipal public security agents were transferred who, upon arrival, confirmed the facts. To later delimit the area and request the staff of special experts in homicide.

The information provided by the authorities indicated that the subject was identified by the name of Juan Carlos “N”, 43 years old and neighbor of said colony. The body was left lying inside the house dedicated to mini-casino type video games on the floor of the first floor and in the living room, it was also said that the body had three shots from a short firearm.

The versions of the neighbors and occupants of the site at that time said that the subject had his home a few meters away where an unidentified subject entered the establishment and shot him without mincing words.

Relatives of the victim also attend who identified him. Minutes later upstairs. Agents of the state attorney general’s office who carry out field work inside finding some shell casings hit by a firearm.

To later order the removal of the body to the Semefo where they will pray the law tests and later be claimed by their relatives.