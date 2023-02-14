A 66-year-old man, identified as Juan Torreswas found lifeless among nopales, by residents of a community in the Milpa Alta mayor’s office From Mexico City.

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, the victim was murdered by two people, father and son, to whom he allegedly owed 200,000 pesos.

Both would have gone to the home of the elderly man to ask him to pay the money, but in the absence of money, they killed him and then hid his body among nopales.

Neighbors in the area discovered the body and called the emergency services, but the paramedics could only certify that he no longer had vital signs and confirmed the death.

For their part, elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC), alerted by witnesses, arrested the alleged perpetrators who were transferred to the Public Ministry to define their legal status.

Also, staff of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX)They opened an investigation folder to find the details of what happened south of the capital.