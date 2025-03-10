Three minors have been arrested as alleged responsible for the “violent death” of an educator 35 years in a floor guarded in Badajoz.

Minors have been arrested in Méridaas confirmed by the National Police, which adds that the First Group of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Badajoz has taken over the investigation.

Researchers continue the inquiries to account for all the facts to the judicial authority, as well as the Fiscal Ministry and the Minors Prosecutor’s Office

According to sources consulted by the newspaper Today, The victim was called María Belén Cortés Flor and was a native of Castuera. According to the newspaper, the woman was beaten and suffocatedalthough it will be the autopsy in the Institute of Legal Medicine that certifies the cause of death.

According to the newspaper The world, The minors tried to flee the place of the events, in Badajoz, aboard the victim’s vehicle. However, they abandoned him after an accident and arrived at Mérida doing hutop.