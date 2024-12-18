A woman was murdered this Wednesday in the Lugo municipality of Viveiropresumably, by his partner. The events occurred this afternoon in an apartment located in a building in the parish of Covas, in the town of A Mariña.

As confirmed by sources consulted by Europa Press, the first hypotheses point to a new sexist crime. There are members of the Judicial and Scientific Police at the scene, who are collecting evidence to clarify what happened.

