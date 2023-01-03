Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- A woman dedicated to the sale of tamales was shot to death in the garage of her home located on Margarita street, in the San Felipe neighborhood to the east of the city of aguascalientes.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Ma. Dolores Magdaleno by the State Attorney General’s Office.

the woman was located by her niece who came to visit herso police and paramedics elements, who confirmed the death of the woman known as ‘La Toña’, according to Red Code.

Regarding the crime, it was reported that the woman had recently moved to that address and that the assailants arrived, knocked on the door and started shooting at him before fleeing.

Unofficially, it was reported that the woman was secretly engaged in the sale of drugs and that on December 12, she was arrested in possession of the drug known as crystal, but was released days later, according to Red Code.

According to an expert investigation, he died from a wound caused by a projectile fired from a firearm penetrating the skull and thorax.