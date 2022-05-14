Guadalajara Jalisco.- They kill a woman almost every two days on average, in Jalisco, since, so far this month of may from 2022, there are five women murdered in different areas of the statethe last one was today, found after being murdered in her own car.

The first case of femicide during the month of May was presented on the 3rd, in the municipality and vacation destination of Vallarta Portwhere the body of a woman between 40 and 45 years of age was found in a supermarket carteither.

The murders of women during the month have also been aggravated by the violence that the victims seem to have suffered, since the second woman to be murdered in the Echeverría Rancho Nuevo neighborhood, in the municipality of Guadalajara, She was presumably beaten to death. last May 4th.

The case of the feminicide of Karen Fabiola, a 29-year-old girl, was reported hours later on May 4, found that day, however, she had been missing since March 13 of the same year. This can be marked as the third femicide of the month.

The fourth murdered woman of which there is a record in the month was María Guadalupe, 38 years old, who was disappeared since May 5, being found, already murdered until the 10th of the same month.

Finally, today the finding of a new femicide was announced, which corresponds to a woman between 25 and 30 years of age, who was shot several times in the body and skull. This femicide occurred in Tonala.

One of the prevailing factors in the five cases is the extreme violence with which the femicides were committed, and all the authorities’ response is the same, also arguing that “An investigation folder has already been opened”.

It should be remembered that in recent days the governor of the state, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, has commented that the crimes of “special monitoring” have gone down, however, the citizen’s perception and the records of the cases themselves have other data.