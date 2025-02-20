The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to try to clarify the death of the Valencian leader of the PP



02/20/2025



Updated at 08: 49h.





Arturo Torróbusinessman and former mayor of the Valencian town of Gandía between 2011 and 2015, he has been shot dead on Wednesday at 23 hours inside his car in the municipality of Xeresa.

The vehicle of the president of the Popular Party in the capital of the Safor circulated through the road A-38at kilometer 37, which joins the municipalities of Xeresa and Gandía, when he was allegedly attacked by a person who shot him with a gun.

The lifeless body was found by agents of the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Xeresa after receiving different notices. The Benemérita Command in Valencia has reported that the body was found with signs of violence and confirms that it is the former mayor.

He also points out that the Organic Judicial Police Unit has opened an investigation to try to clarify the facts and find the alleged author of the shots that have ended the life of Arturo Torró.









[Noticia en ampliación]