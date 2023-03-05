Russia.- A great uncertainty is the one that Russia is presenting after the scientist murder, Andrei Botikov 48-year-old, one of the collaborators in the development of the vaccine Spunik V used to treat Covid-19.

According to police reports, the scientist was killed with a belt after intruders entered his home and started a strong fight.

Russian media reported that Andrey’s body was located last Thursday inside his residence in Moscow. The body presented various stab wounds and signs of strangulation in the neck.

It has been reported that the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) ordered an investigation into the murder of the virologist. It was mentioned that in relation to the case a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder, presumably motivated by a financial debt.

The suspect has been identified as Alexei “Z”, who already had a criminal record for committing other crimes, according to Russian media. So far, no further details have been released about the investigation.

Andrey Botikov, who has been a member of the Gamaleya National Research Institute since 2014, contributed to the development of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, used by the nation led by Vladimir Putin to combat Covid-19.