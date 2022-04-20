EFE Bogota Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:56



A street dweller who was pregnant was murdered in the town of Soacha, near Bogotá, to steal the baby she was carrying, after another woman paid to be killed and keep the child.

The mayor of Soacha, Juan Carlos Saldarriaga, explained this Tuesday the woman paid 15 million pesos (about 4,000 dollars) for the murder to be committed, according to investigations by the authorities.

He explained that the victim’s throat was slit and his body was found on April 9 in an area of ​​the Chacua farmhouse. «The murdered woman, who had her throat slit, was a homeless woman whom they were conquering, inducing, earning her friendship, to later commit the acts. It is a macabre issue, 15 million pesos were paid to the material author of the facts investigated, “explained Mayor Saldarriaga, who added that” they performed a cesarean section.

The official went deeper and said that the woman who paid for the crime, who has confessed the facts, had recently lost her baby. «The woman who apparently lost her baby two months ago (…) lied to her family about her loss, and then dedicated herself to looking for a baby like her. She was desperate to be a mom. This in a psychiatric issue, “said Saldarriaga.

Now the baby is well and under the protection of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF, in charge of children).