Guanajuato.- It was ambushed and killed to bullets a police element Municipality of the municipality of New town, Guanajuato, this Wednesday morning, was the second murdered in the state in less than 24 hours. There are 32 officers killed in Guanajuato this year.

Is about Jose Luis Martinez, Pueblo Nuevo Municipal Police who was killed with a firearm while on duty.

During the first hours of the day, the element 25 years oldleft his home in the community of tomelopez in Irapuato, heading for Pueblo Nuevo and on the “Migrantes” boulevard, of that municipality when it was attacked.

According to local media the element tried to retaliate however, he left the asphalt tape and ended up hitting a power pole electricity at the edge of the road.

When emergency personnel arrive to the scene of the incident, they found that the officer no longer had vital signs and had three bullet wounds, one in the shoulder, another in the thorax, and one more in the skull.

barely a few hours beforein the municipality of San Francisco del RinconGuanajuato, other officialby name Erika Aleida Barragan, was also killed in an attack directly at a gas station in that municipality.

Until the night of this December 28th the organization’s site Cause in Commonwhich monitors attacks against elements of the Police reported 32 killings of officers in Guanajuatoplacing it as the state where more police officers have been killed this year.

Two guards are murdered in the capital

In another fact, the Tuesday night in the facilities of the Model group on highway Guanajuato – Puentecillasin the guardhouse were two private security guards murdered a man and a woman.

The fact was reported to the authorities to 10:57 p.m. when an employee of these facilities called the 911 emergency system to report that no one would open the company door to enter and that the guards were injured and unconscious.

Homicide of guards at Grupo Modelo Guanajuato facilities. Photo: networks.

elements of Guanajauto Fire DepartmentThey went to the place and corroborated the death of the guards, the woman was sitting on a chair and the man lying on the floor, local media reported.

Although there was no official version of the causes of death for both, it turned out that they presented wounds by impact of firearmBesides that not elements were seen indicating the Stole as a possible motive for the double homicide.

We recommend you read:

Expert personnel arrive at the site to carry out the corresponding procedures and open the mandatory investigation folder, and this authority will be responsible for clarifying the fact.