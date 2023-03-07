There is commotion in Nueva Segovia, in Nicaragua, after a man identified as Santos Gómez received two stab wounds in the back and died at the Alfonso Guillén Hospital, this March 6, according to what is read in the Nicaraguan media, The Press.

The event occurred in the José Santos Duarte neighborhood, on March 5, because several subjects began to attack the two sons of Santos Gómez, who were being victims of attacks with stones and daggers.

After the attacks, Jarlin Gómez, Gómez’s son, underwent surgery at the same hospital with brain trauma caused by the attacks.

These three people were not the only ones affected, since Roberto Jamer Smith along with another person, whose identity is unknown, were injured with a machete. In addition to Tomasa Sánchez, who was taken to the hospital for having a nervous breakdown.

So far, the reasons for the fight were not known, nor is the identification of those who could have caused the altercation.

However, the Nicaraguan outlet released a video in which The authorities capture one of the alleged perpetrators.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

