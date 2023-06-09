they kill a man aboard his van after a road chasefrom the Chapala highwayuntil the Alamo in tlaquepaqueJalisco.

According Tlaquepaque municipal policedue to an alleged “road accident” they chased the man from the Chapala highway.

Upon reaching the intersection of Xochimilco and Avenue Children Heroes at the Alamo, the man received shots that took his life.

The man, approximately 45 years old, is allegedly a civil servant of the municipality, however, this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

It should be noted that according to local reporters, the treatment of authorities on the site has been hermetic and they made a very wide cordoningalmost four blocks away from the accident.

According to witnesses, the victim is a public official from the Tlaquepaquense municipality.

So far, the authorities have only reported that the causing they were aboard a white chevybut there is no detainee.